Apache Co. (APA) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,215 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dreman Value Management L L C acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the first quarter worth $1,029,000. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 54.0% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 13,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,352,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,052,000 after buying an additional 186,985 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 16.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 670,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,789,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Apache opened at $45.15 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apache Co. has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Apache had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Apache Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is 416.67%.

In other Apache news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,500 shares of Apache stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.35 per share, with a total value of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apache from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cowen set a $48.00 price target on shares of Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price target on shares of Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.13.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

