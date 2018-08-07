ANZ (ANZBY) & Credicorp (BAP) Financial Comparison

ANZ (OTCMKTS: ANZBY) and Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get ANZ alerts:

ANZ has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credicorp has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

ANZ pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Credicorp pays an annual dividend of $4.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. ANZ pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Credicorp pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Credicorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ANZ and Credicorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANZ 0 0 0 0 N/A Credicorp 0 2 4 0 2.67

Credicorp has a consensus target price of $241.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.71%. Given Credicorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Credicorp is more favorable than ANZ.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ANZ and Credicorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANZ $26.30 billion 2.38 $4.88 billion $1.74 12.27 Credicorp $4.83 billion 3.82 $1.25 billion $15.74 14.66

ANZ has higher revenue and earnings than Credicorp. ANZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Credicorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ANZ and Credicorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANZ N/A N/A N/A Credicorp 26.41% 19.55% 2.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ANZ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Credicorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of ANZ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Credicorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Credicorp beats ANZ on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

ANZ Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individual and business customers. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumer and private banking customers in Australia through the branch network, mortgage specialists, the contact center, and various self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and corporate and commercial banking services comprising financial solutions through dedicated managers focusing on privately owned small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as the agricultural business segment. Its Institutional division provides working capital and liquidity solutions, including documentary trade, supply chain financing, cash management solutions, deposits, payments, and clearing; loan products, loan syndication, specialized loan structuring and execution, project and export finance, debt structuring and acquisition finance, structured trade and asset finance, and corporate advisory services; and risk management services on foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, commodities, debt capital markets, and wealth solutions. The company's New Zealand division offers retail and commercial banking and wealth management services to consumer, private banking, and small business customers. Its Wealth Australia division provides life, general, and mortgage insurance; and fund management services. The company's Asia Retail & Pacific division offers general banking and wealth management services; and products and services to retail customers, small to medium-sized enterprises, institutional customers, and governments. It operates in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1835 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners. It also issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pension funds. In addition, the company offers investment brokerage and management services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; and engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market. Further, it structures securitization processes for companies; and manages mutual funds. Credicorp Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for ANZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.