Anthony P. Foglio Acquires 5,000 Shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Anthony P. Foglio bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.52 per share, for a total transaction of $377,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,870.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MGP Ingredients traded up $1.42, hitting $76.44, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 6,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,673. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 12-month low of $55.04 and a 12-month high of $99.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 4.70.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $88.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.65 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 17.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $237,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MGPI shares. BidaskClub lowered MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MGP Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

