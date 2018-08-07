Anoncoin (ANC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.39 Million

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last week, Anoncoin has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00009500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anoncoin has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $473.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anoncoin alerts:

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000745 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001642 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000903 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject . Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

Anoncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.