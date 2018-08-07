Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) Stake Lowered by Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lessened its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,671 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 127,035 shares during the quarter. Anheuser Busch Inbev comprises approximately 16.4% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $31,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,605.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 989 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 130.1% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the first quarter valued at $232,000. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $100.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,301. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52-week low of $91.70 and a 52-week high of $126.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $14.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $102.48 to $96.28 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.04.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

