Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) Holdings Lifted by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,972 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BUD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 215,423 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after purchasing an additional 22,293 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 583.2% during the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 69,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 803.9% during the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 59,250 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 52,695 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 317.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,222 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev opened at $99.98 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $170.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12-month low of $91.70 and a 12-month high of $126.50.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $102.48 to $96.28 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.04.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.