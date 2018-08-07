Andrea Robertson Sells 2,000 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $127,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,212.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Clean Harbors opened at $61.79 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. Clean Harbors Inc has a 52 week low of $44.74 and a 52 week high of $64.71. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $849.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 438.1% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 41,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 33,671 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 382,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 222,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

