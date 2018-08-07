Andersons (ANDE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Andersons earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.4828709103366 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANDE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Andersons from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Andersons from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

ANDE traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $34.90. 46,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,515. Andersons has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). Andersons had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $635.74 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

