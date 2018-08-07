Analyzing Resources Connection (RECN) and Paypal (PYPL)

Resources Connection (NASDAQ: RECN) and Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Resources Connection alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Resources Connection and Paypal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 2 1 0 0 1.33 Paypal 0 7 30 0 2.81

Resources Connection presently has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential downside of 6.22%. Paypal has a consensus price target of $88.41, suggesting a potential upside of 2.59%. Given Paypal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paypal is more favorable than Resources Connection.

Profitability

This table compares Resources Connection and Paypal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection 2.88% 10.03% 6.54% Paypal 14.02% 12.91% 4.85%

Dividends

Resources Connection pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Paypal does not pay a dividend. Resources Connection pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Resources Connection has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Resources Connection and Paypal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $654.13 million 0.80 $18.82 million $0.98 16.68 Paypal $13.09 billion 7.79 $1.80 billion $1.39 61.99

Paypal has higher revenue and earnings than Resources Connection. Resources Connection is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paypal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.1% of Resources Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Paypal shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Resources Connection shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Paypal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Resources Connection has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paypal has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paypal beats Resources Connection on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc. provides agile consulting services in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers finance and accounting services, including process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, merger and acquisition due diligence and integration, audit readiness, preparation and response, implementation of new accounting standards, and remediation support. It also provides information management services, such as program and project management, business and technology integration, data strategy, and business performance management. In addition, the company offers corporate advisory, strategic communications, and restructuring services; and corporate governance, risk, and compliance management services, such as contract and regulatory compliance, enterprise risk management, internal controls management, and operation and information technology (IT) audits. Further, it provides supply chain management services comprising strategy development, procurement and supplier management, logistics and materials management, supply chain planning and forecasting, and unique device identification compliance; and human capital services, including change management, organization development and effectiveness, compensation and incentive plan strategies, and optimization of human resources technology and operations. Additionally, the company offers legal and regulatory supporting services for commercial transactions, global compliance initiatives, law department operations, and law department business strategies and analytics. It also provides policyIQ, a proprietary cloud-based governance, risk, and compliance software application. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. It also offers gateway services that enable merchants to accept payments online with credit or debit cards. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.