Analyzing Repsol (REPYY) and Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Repsol (OTCMKTS: REPYY) and Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Repsol and Equinor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repsol 4.87% 8.11% 4.04% Equinor ASA 6.69% 13.09% 4.68%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Repsol and Equinor ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repsol 0 2 3 0 2.60 Equinor ASA 0 3 1 0 2.25

Repsol currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.55%. Given Repsol’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Repsol is more favorable than Equinor ASA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Repsol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Equinor ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Repsol shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Repsol and Equinor ASA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repsol $46.59 billion 0.65 $2.40 billion $1.75 11.26 Equinor ASA $61.19 billion 1.42 $4.59 billion $1.38 18.95

Equinor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Repsol. Repsol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinor ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Repsol pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Equinor ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Repsol pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equinor ASA pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Repsol has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinor ASA has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equinor ASA beats Repsol on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repsol

Repsol, S.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; commercialization of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; and the commercialization, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company also distributes and markets asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages gas stations; provides maritime services; commercializes platform for customer management and marketing plans; constructs and operates oil refineries; refines and markets hydrocarbons; provides human resource services; distributes and supplies electricity; leases logistics assets; and develops new energy source projects, as well as produces and markets lubricants and biofuels. Further, it is involved in fuel marketing, research activities, regasification of LNG, marketing of chemical products, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, and financing activities. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments. It also transports, processes, manufactures, markets, and trades in oil and gas commodities, such as crude and condensate products, gas liquids, natural gas, and liquefied natural gas; markets and trades in electricity and emission rights; and operates refineries, processing and power plants, and terminals. In addition, the company develops wind, and carbon capture and storage projects, as well as offers other renewable energy and low-carbon energy solutions. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 5,367 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Statoil ASA and changed its name to Equinor ASA in May 2018. Equinor ASA was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Stavanger, Norway.

