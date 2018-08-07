Analyzing Quest Diagnostics (DGX) and Cancer Genetics (CGIX)

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) and Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and Cancer Genetics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Diagnostics $7.71 billion 1.93 $772.00 million $5.40 20.16 Cancer Genetics $29.12 million 0.88 -$20.88 million ($0.79) -1.16

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Cancer Genetics. Cancer Genetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quest Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Quest Diagnostics has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cancer Genetics has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Quest Diagnostics pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cancer Genetics does not pay a dividend. Quest Diagnostics pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Quest Diagnostics has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and Cancer Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Diagnostics 10.56% 15.45% 7.33% Cancer Genetics -52.87% -77.26% -38.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Quest Diagnostics and Cancer Genetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Diagnostics 0 10 10 0 2.50 Cancer Genetics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $109.69, suggesting a potential upside of 0.78%. Cancer Genetics has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 389.13%. Given Cancer Genetics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cancer Genetics is more favorable than Quest Diagnostics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.5% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Cancer Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of Cancer Genetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats Cancer Genetics on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services. This segment offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. Its Diagnostic Solutions segment offers risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and health information technology solutions for healthcare organizations and clinicians. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

About Cancer Genetics

Cancer Genetics, Inc. develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics. The company's biopharma services offer companies with customized solutions for patient stratification and treatment selection through a suite of molecular- and biomarker-based testing services, customized assay development, and trial design consultation. Its clinical services provide information on diagnosis, prognosis, and predicting treatment outcomes of cancers to guide patient management. The company's discovery services offer the tools and testing methods for companies and researchers to identify and develop new compounds and molecular-based biomarkers for diagnostics and treatment of disease. It serves hospitals, cancer centers, clinics, academic institutions, and government-sponsored research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical and biotech companies performing clinical trials. The company collaborates with oncology centers and community-based hospitals to develop its proprietary diagnostic tests. Cancer Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

