Analyzing Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) and Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE: PAA) and Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

This table compares Plains All American Pipeline and Holly Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plains All American Pipeline 2.50% 11.09% 3.85% Holly Energy Partners 44.01% 34.90% 8.68%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and Holly Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plains All American Pipeline 1 9 11 0 2.48 Holly Energy Partners 3 5 0 0 1.63

Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.88%. Holly Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.75%. Given Plains All American Pipeline’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Plains All American Pipeline is more favorable than Holly Energy Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plains All American Pipeline and Holly Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plains All American Pipeline $26.22 billion 0.71 $856.00 million $0.94 27.15 Holly Energy Partners $454.36 million 7.13 $195.04 million $1.76 17.46

Plains All American Pipeline has higher revenue and earnings than Holly Energy Partners. Holly Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plains All American Pipeline, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.3% of Plains All American Pipeline shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Holly Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Plains All American Pipeline shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Holly Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Plains All American Pipeline pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Holly Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Plains All American Pipeline pays out 127.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Holly Energy Partners pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Holly Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Holly Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Plains All American Pipeline has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holly Energy Partners has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Plains All American Pipeline beats Holly Energy Partners on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment transports crude oil and NGL through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned and leased 18,700 miles of active crude oil and NGL pipelines and gathering systems; 32 million barrels of active and above-ground tank capacity; 810 trailers; 60 transport and storage barges; and 30 transport tugs. The Facilities segment provides storage, terminalling, and throughput services for crude oil, NGL, and natural gas; and NGL fractionation and isomerization, and natural gas and condensate processing services. This segment owned and operated approximately 77 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity; 34 million barrels of NGL storage capacity; 67 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage working capacity; 25 billion cubic feet of base gas; 9 natural gas processing plants; 1 condensate processing facility; 8 fractionation plants; 34 crude oil and NGL rail terminals; 5 marine facilities; and 1,000 miles of active pipelines. The Supply and Logistics segment purchases crude oil at the wellhead, pipeline, terminal, and rail facilities; stores inventory, and NGL and natural gas; purchases NGL; resells or exchanges crude oil and NGL; and transports crude oil and NGL on trucks, barges, railcars, pipelines, and vessels. This segment owned 14 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 4 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 730 trucks and 900 trailers; and 10,100 crude oil and NGL railcars. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Plains GP Holdings, L.P

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington. It operates through Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Units segments. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as distillates, such as high- and low-sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils, and gases; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil. It operates 26 main pipelines; crude gathering networks; 10 refined product terminals; 1 crude terminal; 31,800 track feet of rail storage; 7 locations with truck and/or rail racks; and tankages at 6 refining facility locations, as well as 5 refinery processing units. HEP Logistics Holdings, L.P. serves as the general partner of the company. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of HollyFrontier Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.