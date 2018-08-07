Analyzing PCM (PCMI) & Wayfair (W)

PCM (NASDAQ: PCMI) and Wayfair (NYSE:W) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.3% of PCM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of Wayfair shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of PCM shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.8% of Wayfair shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PCM and Wayfair, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCM 0 0 2 0 3.00 Wayfair 1 9 10 0 2.45

PCM currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.98%. Wayfair has a consensus price target of $111.06, indicating a potential downside of 0.52%. Given Wayfair’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wayfair is more favorable than PCM.

Profitability

This table compares PCM and Wayfair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCM 0.33% 14.21% 2.59% Wayfair -6.28% -31,507.11% -29.97%

Risk & Volatility

PCM has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wayfair has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PCM and Wayfair’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCM $2.19 billion 0.13 $3.09 million $1.08 21.53 Wayfair $4.72 billion 2.11 -$244.61 million ($2.80) -39.87

PCM has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wayfair. Wayfair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PCM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About PCM

PCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices. The company also provides managed services, cloud-based services, consulting, IT management and other IT services, and technical certifications and operational expertise in various practice areas; and selection, implementation, and IT solutions comprising security, virtualization, data services, unified communications, and infrastructure, as well as software asset management and software value-added reseller services. PCM, Inc. markets its products, services, and solutions to individuals; commercial businesses; state, local, and federal governments; and educational institutions through its sales force, e-commerce channels, and technology services teams, as well as cloud data centers, field services organizations, and online extranets. The company was formerly known as PC Mall, Inc. and changed its name to PCM, Inc. in December 2012. PCM, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane. Wayfair Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

