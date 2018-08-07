Analyzing Luby’s (LUB) and Sonic (SONC)

Luby’s (NYSE: LUB) and Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Sonic pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Luby’s does not pay a dividend. Sonic pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sonic has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Luby’s and Sonic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luby’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonic 1 7 3 0 2.18

Sonic has a consensus target price of $31.18, indicating a potential downside of 9.04%. Given Sonic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sonic is more favorable than Luby’s.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.5% of Luby’s shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Luby’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Sonic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Luby’s and Sonic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luby’s -9.43% -11.06% -6.63% Sonic 16.87% -23.60% 10.25%

Risk & Volatility

Luby’s has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonic has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Luby’s and Sonic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luby’s $376.03 million 0.19 -$23.26 million N/A N/A Sonic $477.27 million 2.59 $63.66 million $1.25 27.42

Sonic has higher revenue and earnings than Luby’s.

Summary

Sonic beats Luby’s on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luby’s

Luby's, Inc. operates as a multi-brand restaurant company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Company-Owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. Its primary brands include Luby's Cafeteria, Fuddruckers – World's Greatest Hamburgers, and Luby's Culinary Contract Services; and other brands comprise Cheeseburger in Paradise. The company also provides culinary contract services consisting of contract arrangements to manage food services for clients operating in healthcare, higher education, and corporate dining businesses. As of November 7, 2017, it owned and operated 163 restaurants; operated 23 locations through Culinary Contract Services; and franchised 110 Fuddruckers restaurants. The company was formerly known as Luby's Cafeterias, Inc. Luby's, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Sonic

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises a chain of quick-service drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2017, the company operated 3,593 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, of which 228 were owned and operated by the company and 3,365 were owned and operated by franchisees. The company also owns and leases 135 properties; and sublease 53 properties to franchisees and other parties. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

