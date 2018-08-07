Analyzing Integra Lifesciences (IART) and Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ: IART) and Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Integra Lifesciences and Irhythm Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra Lifesciences 5.10% 17.43% 6.09% Irhythm Technologies -34.38% -51.77% -31.61%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Integra Lifesciences and Irhythm Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra Lifesciences 0 10 4 0 2.29 Irhythm Technologies 0 3 5 0 2.63

Integra Lifesciences currently has a consensus price target of $60.75, indicating a potential downside of 4.13%. Irhythm Technologies has a consensus price target of $88.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.93%. Given Irhythm Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Irhythm Technologies is more favorable than Integra Lifesciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Integra Lifesciences and Irhythm Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra Lifesciences $1.19 billion 4.54 $64.74 million $1.94 32.66 Irhythm Technologies $98.51 million 20.24 -$29.42 million ($1.30) -65.00

Integra Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Irhythm Technologies. Irhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integra Lifesciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Integra Lifesciences has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Irhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.5% of Integra Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Integra Lifesciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Irhythm Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Integra Lifesciences beats Irhythm Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment. The company also sells approximately 60,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, it provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, the company sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; implants; and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. Its Zio XT monitor, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensor, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

