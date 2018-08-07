Analyzing Central Pacific Financial (CPF) and Preferred Bank (PFBC)

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE: CPF) and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and Preferred Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Pacific Financial $219.06 million 3.76 $41.20 million $1.59 17.48 Preferred Bank $163.42 million 5.02 $43.39 million $3.42 18.18

Preferred Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Central Pacific Financial. Central Pacific Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Preferred Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Central Pacific Financial and Preferred Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Pacific Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Preferred Bank 0 1 4 1 3.00

Preferred Bank has a consensus price target of $73.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.19%. Given Preferred Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Preferred Bank is more favorable than Central Pacific Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preferred Bank has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and Preferred Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Pacific Financial 19.71% 10.54% 0.92% Preferred Bank 30.57% 17.86% 1.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Preferred Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Central Pacific Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Preferred Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Central Pacific Financial pays out 52.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Preferred Bank pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Central Pacific Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Preferred Bank has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Preferred Bank beats Central Pacific Financial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The company's lending activities comprise commercial loans, commercial mortgages, construction loans, and leases to small and medium-sized companies, business professionals, and real estate investors and developers, as well as residential mortgages and consumer loans to local homebuyers and individuals. It also provides debit cards, Internet and mobile banking, cash management services, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, international banking services, night depository facilities, foreign exchange and wire transfers, trust services, retail brokerage, and wholesale funding services. In addition, the company offers wealth management products and services, including non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody, and general consultation and planning services. It operates 35 branches and 79 ATMs in the state of Hawaii. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides real estate mortgage loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, and residential single and multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; commercial loans comprising lines of credit for working capital and term loans for capital expenditures; and commercial and export letters of credit, import lines of credit, documentary collections, international wire transfers, export financing products, bills purchase programs, and acceptances/trust receipt financing products, as well as standby letters of credit and foreign exchange services for importers and exporters. In addition, it offers various high-wealth banking services to wealthy individuals residing in the Pacific Rim area with residences, real estate investments, or businesses in Southern California. Further, it provides various banking services to physicians, accountants, attorneys, business managers, and other professionals; and safe deposit boxes, account reconciliation, courier service, and cash management services to the manufacturing, service, and distribution companies. Additionally, it offers remote deposit capture, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2017, it had 13 full-service branch offices in Alhambra, Arcadia, Century City, City of Industry, Diamond Bar, Los Angeles, Pico Rivera, San Francisco, Tarzana, Torrance, Anaheim, and Irvine, California; and Flushing, New York. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

