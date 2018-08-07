Analyzing Braemar Hotel & Resorts (BHR) and Its Rivals

Braemar Hotel & Resorts (NYSE: BHR) is one of 239 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Braemar Hotel & Resorts to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.7% of Braemar Hotel & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Braemar Hotel & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Braemar Hotel & Resorts and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braemar Hotel & Resorts 9.30% 10.69% 2.73% Braemar Hotel & Resorts Competitors 22.80% 6.49% 2.58%

Risk and Volatility

Braemar Hotel & Resorts has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braemar Hotel & Resorts’ rivals have a beta of 0.59, meaning that their average share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Braemar Hotel & Resorts and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Braemar Hotel & Resorts $414.06 million $23.02 million 7.16 Braemar Hotel & Resorts Competitors $799.74 million $172.20 million 15.08

Braemar Hotel & Resorts’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Braemar Hotel & Resorts. Braemar Hotel & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Braemar Hotel & Resorts and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braemar Hotel & Resorts 0 0 0 0 N/A Braemar Hotel & Resorts Competitors 1842 8586 9039 252 2.39

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 4.23%. Given Braemar Hotel & Resorts’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Braemar Hotel & Resorts has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Braemar Hotel & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Braemar Hotel & Resorts pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 71.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Braemar Hotel & Resorts is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Braemar Hotel & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

