Analyzing Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) and Swedbank (SWDBY)

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE: NTB) and Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Swedbank pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Swedbank pays out 62.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and Swedbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 35.22% 21.83% 1.66% Swedbank 39.61% 15.74% 0.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and Swedbank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $468.15 million 5.88 $153.25 million $2.86 17.59 Swedbank $6.13 billion 4.19 $2.27 billion $2.04 11.30

Swedbank has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son. Swedbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swedbank has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and Swedbank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 2 4 0 2.67 Swedbank 1 1 1 0 2.00

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus price target of $52.20, suggesting a potential upside of 3.78%. Given Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is more favorable than Swedbank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.3% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Swedbank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats Swedbank on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans. In addition, it offers investment products and services; and cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, custody administration, and settlement services. Further, the company provides personal and property/auto insurance products; letters of credit; and cash management, payroll, remote banking, money market, advisory, brokerage, trust, estate, company management, private banking, administered bank services, fiduciary, and ancillary services. Additionally, it offers debit cards; automated teller machines (ATMs); personal and business deposit, merchant acquiring, and mobile/online banking services. The company operates through offices in the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, the United Kingdom, The Bahamas, and Switzerland, as well as through four branch locations in Bermuda and three branch locations in the Cayman Islands. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Swedbank Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services. The company also offers investments and trading services, including currency, fixed income, and equity trading services, as well as structured products; advisory and investment banking products and services, such as corporate financing, debt capital market, and loans and syndication services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, trade finance, securities, commercial payments, account, and clearing and settlement services. In addition, it provides private banking products and services, such as salary accounts, credit and debit cards, mortgage finance, and investment advice, as well as trades in derivatives; and telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The company has 218 branches in Sweden, 34 branches in Estonia, 36 in Latvia, and 63 in Lithuania. It also operates in Norway, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, China, the United States, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as ForeningsSparbanken AB and changed its name to Swedbank AB (publ) in September 2006. Swedbank AB (publ) was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

