Analysts Set International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Target Price at $34.00

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

IGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. TLP Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 29.3% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 40.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $22.27 on Friday. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.