Analysts Set International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (IAG) Target Price at $734.29

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 734.29 ($9.65).

Several brokerages recently commented on IAG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 710 ($9.33) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.85) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.25) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 895 ($11.76) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale set a GBX 750 ($9.85) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp opened at GBX 677.40 ($8.90) on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a one year low of GBX 516 ($6.78) and a one year high of GBX 680.60 ($8.94).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands.

