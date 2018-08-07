Analysts Set FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL) Price Target at $3.80

Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCEL. B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on FuelCell Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised FuelCell Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th.

FuelCell Energy traded down $0.04, hitting $1.25, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 1,043,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $2.49.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $20.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 37.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, Chairman John A. Rolls purchased 152,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $199,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 317,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,628.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 29,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 32,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 37,661 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 657.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 76,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 79,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource power plants, a tri-generation distributed hydrogen configuration that generates electricity, heat, and hydrogen for commercial, industrial, government, and utility customers; and fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants.

