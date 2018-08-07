Analysts Set Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Target Price at $45.64

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.52.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Shares of Comcast traded up $0.77, reaching $35.41, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,460,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,866,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23. Comcast has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $52,598.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $105,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 229.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

