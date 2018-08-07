Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE: HIG) in the last few weeks:

8/2/2018 – Hartford Financial Services Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/2/2018 – Hartford Financial Services Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hartford Financial delivered second-quarter 2018 adjusted operating earnings of $1.13 per share, which grew 8.6% year over year. Strategic initiatives pave the way for long-term growth. Moreover, the company’s investment results are impressive on the back of recent interest rate hikes. Its prudent capital management also remains a positive. The sale of Talcott Resolution has helped the company realign its business and generate funds for core growth projects. The company’s performance has improved owing to a sturdy underwriting, strong investment performance and lower tax rates. It has also reduced its long-term debt level effectively. Shares of the company have lost year to date, which is however, narrower than its industry’s decrease. However, being a property and casualty insurer, the company is severely exposed to catastrophic loss. Moreover, softness in Personal Lines segment remains a major headwind.”

8/1/2018 – Hartford Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hartford Financial delivered second-quarter 2018 adjusted operating earnings of $1.13 per share, which grew 8.6% year over year. Strategic initiatives pave the way for long-term growth. Moreover, the company’s investment results are impressive on the back of recent interest rate hikes. Its prudent capital management also remains a positive. The sale of Talcott Resolution has helped the company realign its business and generate funds for core growth projects. The company’s performance has improved owing to a sturdy underwriting, strong investment performance and lower tax rates. It has also reduced its long-term debt level effectively. Shares of the company have lost in the past year, which is however, narrower than its industry’s decrease. However, being a property and casualty insurer, the company is severely exposed to catastrophic loss. Moreover, softness in Personal Lines segment remains a major headwind.”

7/26/2018 – Hartford Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

7/2/2018 – Hartford Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hartford Financials’ strategic initiatives pave the way for long-term growth. Moreover, its investment results are impressive on the back of recent interest rate hikes. Its efficient capital management also remains a positive. The company’ performance has improved due to sturdy underwriting, strong investment performance and lower tax rates. It has also witnessed its Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 and 2019 earnings being revised upward in the last 30 days. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry’s decline in the past three months. However, being a property and casualty insurer, the company is severely exposed to catastrophic loss. Moreover, softness in Personal Lines segment remains a major headwind. The company has been witnessing a persistent decline in revenues since 2013.”

6/7/2018 – Hartford Financial Services Group is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “inline” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group traded down $0.18, hitting $52.58, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. 39,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $59.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, insider Brion S. Johnson sold 11,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $600,546.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,609.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Bombara sold 23,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $1,258,172.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,075.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,438 shares of company stock worth $2,605,412 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,195,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,122,000 after acquiring an additional 86,414 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,173,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,977,000 after purchasing an additional 31,177 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 424,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,872,000 after purchasing an additional 107,994 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $21,568,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 254.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 409,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,960,000 after purchasing an additional 294,381 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

