Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 7th (AAV, ACQ, AMX, AP.UN, AX.UN, AY, BBU.UN, BCC, CGX, CLAR)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 7th:

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$5.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

had its price target boosted by Bank of America Corp from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$48.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$13.25.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$14.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Corp from $25.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Corp from $49.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was given a $10.00 price target by analysts at Roth Capital. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire Co. Limited Class A (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from C$186.00 to C$194.00.

Dorel Industries Inc Class B (TSE:DII.B) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Dorel Industries Inc Class B (TSE:DII.B) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$22.00. The firm currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Dorel Industries Inc Class B (TSE:DII.B) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$26.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$3.85 to C$5.40.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$59.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enbridge Income Fund (TSE:ENF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$32.50. They currently have a tender rating on the stock.

Enbridge Income Fund (TSE:ENF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Corp from $21.00 to $25.00. Bank of America Corp currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was given a $93.00 price target by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from C$87.00 to C$91.00.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$1.65 to C$1.60.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) was given a $90.00 price target by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$98.00 to C$105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target raised by Eight Capital from C$100.00 to C$105.00.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$93.00 to C$105.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$95.00 to C$101.00.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) was given a $42.00 target price by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts wrote, “. Post a beat and raise quarter, we are reiterating our OW rating and $42 12-month price target for MNK shares. We believe that concerns regarding its long-term growth potential are overdone and that the company gets little-to-no credit for its pipeline. Therefore, upward earnings revisions and multiple expansion in 2020+ could drive the shares higher, in our view. MNK shares are trading +23% intraday.””

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its target price raised by Bank of America Corp from $36.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$28.50 to C$28.00.

Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Corp from $30.00 to $25.00. Bank of America Corp currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$54.00.

Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) was given a C$1.10 price target by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$0.90 to C$0.80. TD Securities currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$44.50.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$45.00.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$0.75 to C$0.80. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.75 to C$0.80. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$34.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$51.00 to C$52.00.

Power Financial (TSE:PWF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$36.50 to C$37.00.

Power Financial (TSE:PWF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Corp from $86.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Corp from $118.00 to $121.00. Bank of America Corp currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$52.00 to C$53.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$48.00 to C$49.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$9.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$8.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $45.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$4.25.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was given a $75.00 target price by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.25. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$37.00.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$36.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$39.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

