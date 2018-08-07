Analysts Expect Sun Hydraulics Co. (SNHY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) to post sales of $139.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sun Hydraulics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.40 million to $140.70 million. Sun Hydraulics reported sales of $89.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Hydraulics will report full year sales of $495.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $488.90 million to $500.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $571.30 million per share, with estimates ranging from $561.60 million to $579.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sun Hydraulics.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Sun Hydraulics had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Sun Hydraulics in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Hydraulics to $59.00 and set a “$49.53” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Hydraulics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 35,000 shares of Sun Hydraulics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $1,772,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 5,000 shares of Sun Hydraulics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $250,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,615,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNHY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 40.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,639,000 after buying an additional 595,852 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics during the first quarter worth $20,448,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 112.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 562,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,125,000 after buying an additional 297,681 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 900.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 250,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 181,718.2% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 180,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,641,000 after buying an additional 179,901 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Hydraulics traded down $0.66, reaching $51.27, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 53,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,177. Sun Hydraulics has a one year low of $41.40 and a one year high of $70.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. Sun Hydraulics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Sun Hydraulics Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

