Analysts Expect Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.30. Select Energy Services posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 380%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 276.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTTR shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Select Energy Services from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.28.

In related news, insider Gary Gillette sold 12,883 shares of Select Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $173,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,812,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,390,000 after acquiring an additional 659,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,669,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 452,595 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 1,175,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after acquiring an additional 739,141 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 740,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 177,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillman Co. bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,061,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services opened at $15.06 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.44. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.