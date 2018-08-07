Analysts Expect Rowan Companies PLC (RDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) will report $190.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Rowan Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $178.00 million. Rowan Companies reported sales of $291.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Rowan Companies will report full-year sales of $768.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $726.09 million to $854.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $674.51 million per share, with estimates ranging from $566.61 million to $902.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rowan Companies.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.33. Rowan Companies had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Rowan Companies’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rowan Companies in a report on Friday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.72.

In related news, VP Richard Jason Anderson sold 6,000 shares of Rowan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $88,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rowan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $540,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Rowan Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Rowan Companies by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rowan Companies by 2,671.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 52,244 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Rowan Companies by 323.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 328,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 250,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rowan Companies opened at $13.85 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.79. Rowan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Rowan Companies

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

