Analysts Expect Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) to Post $0.22 EPS

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $17.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.22 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lakeland Industries an industry rank of 115 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Several research firms have issued reports on LAKE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th.
Lakeland Industries stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $111.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.28. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $16.85.
Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.65 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 6.91%. sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
Lakeland Industries Company Profile
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.
Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Industries (LAKE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.