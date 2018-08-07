Analysts Expect Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) to Post $0.22 EPS

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $17.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.22 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lakeland Industries an industry rank of 115 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAKE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $111.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.28. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.65 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 6.91%. sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

