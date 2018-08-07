Analysts Expect China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $7.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.17 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned China Automotive Systems an industry rank of 209 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

CAAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd.

NASDAQ:CAAS traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 66,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,414. The firm has a market cap of $140.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.72. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $5.90.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $134.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.81 million. China Automotive Systems had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Automotive Systems (CAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.