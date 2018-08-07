Analysts Expect Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to post $154.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.00 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $146.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year sales of $597.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $594.70 million to $601.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $650.80 million per share, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $665.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CATY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.39.

Cathay General Bancorp traded down $0.53, hitting $41.88, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,458. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, insider Dunson K. Cheng sold 23,333 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $961,319.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,633.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Irwin Wong sold 6,409 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $275,587.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 64.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 29.2% in the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 7,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.