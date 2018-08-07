Analysts Expect Box Inc (BOX) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). BOX reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.65 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 466.74% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. BOX’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOX. ValuEngine raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. MED lifted their target price on BOX to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.19.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 80,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,188,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,414.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter M. Mcgoff sold 150,022 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $3,947,078.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,649,306 shares of company stock worth $43,324,264 in the last three months. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in BOX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 383,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX traded up $0.67, reaching $25.56, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 2,839,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,528,130. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.10. BOX has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

