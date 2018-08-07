Analysts Expect Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts expect that Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bemis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.81. Bemis reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bemis will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bemis.

Get Bemis alerts:

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Bemis had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bemis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bemis in a report on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Bemis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bemis in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bemis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,116,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,213,000 after acquiring an additional 251,337 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bemis by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,816,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,132,000 after acquiring an additional 675,541 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bemis by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,130,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,919,000 after acquiring an additional 454,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bemis by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,312,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,099,000 after acquiring an additional 72,099 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bemis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMS stock traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.53. 6,338,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Bemis has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bemis’s payout ratio is 51.88%.

About Bemis

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bemis (BMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bemis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bemis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.