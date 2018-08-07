Analysts Expect Autoweb Inc (AUTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) to report $32.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Autoweb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.16 million and the lowest is $31.96 million. Autoweb reported sales of $36.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoweb will report full year sales of $125.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.32 million to $126.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $132.74 million per share, with estimates ranging from $132.47 million to $133.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Autoweb.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 61.64%. The business had revenue of $29.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.93 million.

AUTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Autoweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Autoweb from $4.90 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Autoweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Autoweb traded up $0.11, reaching $3.66, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 24,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,187. Autoweb has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $9.91. The company has a market cap of $45.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, major shareholder Investment & Development Finan bought 42,296 shares of Autoweb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $152,688.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Robert Rowe bought 60,975 shares of Autoweb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $199,998.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 157,545 shares of company stock valued at $552,415. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Autoweb during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Autoweb during the 4th quarter valued at about $966,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Autoweb during the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Autoweb by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 187,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Autoweb during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

