Analysts Anticipate West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. West Pharmaceutical Services posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $447.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.57 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WST. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

In other news, VP Daniel Malone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $486,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Federici sold 42,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $4,119,282.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,737.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,869 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,762 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,483,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $572,402,000 after acquiring an additional 252,972 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,245,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,997,000 after acquiring an additional 243,421 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.6% during the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,087,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,936,000 after acquiring an additional 214,707 shares in the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.8% during the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 968,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,207,000 after acquiring an additional 44,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13,849.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 950,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,407,000 after acquiring an additional 944,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $82.74 and a 1 year high of $115.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

