Analysts Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.22. Star Bulk Carriers reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $121.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 106,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 57,934 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 65,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,287 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Jump Trading LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 38,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers traded down $0.02, reaching $13.76, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 15,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $898.14 million, a PE ratio of -62.64 and a beta of 2.24. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of May 14, 2018, the company had a fleet of 108 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.26 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 18 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 11 Supramax vessels.

