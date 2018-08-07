Analysts Anticipate SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SSR Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. SSR Mining reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SSR Mining will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SSR Mining.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.40 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at $22,978,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 11.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,953,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,158,000 after buying an additional 1,642,024 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 69.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,349,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,166,000 after buying an additional 961,179 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 919.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 499,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 450,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at $4,320,000. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSRM traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $10.36. 533,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,274. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of -0.46. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; and the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

