Analysts Anticipate Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report $2.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.58 billion. Republic Services also posted sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year sales of $10.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.03 billion to $10.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.51 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.46 billion to $10.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RSG shares. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.14.

Republic Services stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.60. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $73.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $1,596,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 232.0% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Republic Services by 12.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 566,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,728,000 after acquiring an additional 64,533 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Republic Services by 26.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Republic Services by 115.4% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

