Analysts Anticipate Penn Virginia Co. (PVAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will announce sales of $105.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.80 million. Penn Virginia reported sales of $36.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 191.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year sales of $444.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $419.00 million to $469.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $607.95 million per share, with estimates ranging from $595.90 million to $620.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $77.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.60 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 24.78%.

PVAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Penn Virginia to $75.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Penn Virginia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock opened at $84.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.32. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $96.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

In other news, VP Tammy Hinkle sold 778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $47,815.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diversified Asset Manageme Kls sold 283,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $17,500,219.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,915 shares of company stock worth $29,137,647 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 756,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,586,000 after acquiring an additional 55,664 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. The company also has operations in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma.

