Analysts Anticipate Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock (ORRF) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:ORRF) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock’s rating score has declined by 20% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also given Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORRF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th.

In other Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock news, Director Joel R. Zullinger sold 1,000 shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $25,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,949 shares in the company, valued at $977,945.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony F. Ceddia sold 1,255 shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $32,768.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,755 shares of company stock valued at $71,898. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 524,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock by 54.2% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 286,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 100,497 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock during the first quarter valued at about $3,048,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 18,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock traded down $0.40, hitting $25.85, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,891. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $219.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 26th. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

