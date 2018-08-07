Analysts Anticipate Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $52.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C an industry rank of 235 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ LSXMK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.19. The stock had a trading volume of 52,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,819. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $48.56. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.90.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. research analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1,666.1% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the second quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

