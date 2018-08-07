Analysts Anticipate Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (INNT) to Announce ($0.20) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $33.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.20) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Innovate Biopharmaceuticals an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

INNT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.84. 273,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,155. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 218.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,923.83%. sell-side analysts expect that Innovate Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INNT. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $12,256,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,616,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Innovate Biopharmaceuticals

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease.

