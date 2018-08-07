Analysts Anticipate Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) to Post $0.36 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Hope Bancorp reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 16th. DA Davidson lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hope Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Hope Bancorp traded down $0.12, reaching $17.08, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 501,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,566. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 27th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Hope Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 26th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 40,194 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

