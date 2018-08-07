Analysts Anticipate Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (SAUC) to Announce ($0.04) EPS

Shares of Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $2.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Diversified Restaurant an industry rank of 193 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAUC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Restaurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diversified Restaurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CFO Phyllis A. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David Gregory Burke purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 381,421 shares in the company, valued at $381,421. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 50.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Diversified Restaurant stock. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,241 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC owned 3.03% of Diversified Restaurant worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diversified Restaurant stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.88. 68,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,354. Diversified Restaurant has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 million, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.53 million for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Diversified Restaurant will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Diversified Restaurant Company Profile

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc, a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.

