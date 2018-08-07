Analysts Anticipate Computer Task Group, Inc. (CTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. Computer Task Group posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.06 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Computer Task Group in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTG. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the first quarter worth $124,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the first quarter worth $139,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the first quarter worth $271,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group opened at $6.12 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $88.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.62.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

