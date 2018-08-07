Analysts Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $403.26 Million

Analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to post $403.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $395.66 million and the highest is $416.10 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $394.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.86 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $394.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOKF. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.85.

BOK Financial opened at $98.30 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $77.10 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.03%.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.63 per share, with a total value of $198,723.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,542.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick E. Piper sold 12,962 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $1,336,252.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,053.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,305,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,186,000 after buying an additional 92,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,067,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,717,000 after buying an additional 12,394 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 383,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,977,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,967,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,026,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

