Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Position Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,409,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,214 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of Analog Devices worth $135,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 456,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,453 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.0% in the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 19,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 11.9% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Analog Devices to $116.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

In other news, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $629,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,097.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $1,679,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $8,341,331. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices opened at $96.56 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.41 and a 52 week high of $103.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

