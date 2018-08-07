Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $254,000 Position in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in FedEx were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 14,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on FedEx to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.75.

Shares of FedEx opened at $243.32 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $203.13 and a 52 week high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 25th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

