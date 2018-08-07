American Railcar Industries (ARII) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “American Railcar Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of covered hopper and tank railcars. ARI also repairs and refurbishes railcars, provides fleet management services and designs and manufactures railcar and industrial components used in the production of its railcars as well as railcars and non-railcar industrial products produced by others. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARII. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of American Railcar Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Railcar Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Railcar Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Railcar Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of American Railcar Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. American Railcar Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of American Railcar Industries traded up $0.47, hitting $46.42, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,537. American Railcar Industries has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $46.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.29 million, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 2.17.

American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). American Railcar Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. American Railcar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that American Railcar Industries will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. American Railcar Industries’s payout ratio is 87.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Railcar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Railcar Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in American Railcar Industries by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in American Railcar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Railcar Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

American Railcar Industries Company Profile

American Railcar Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures hopper and tank railcars in North America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing, Railcar Leasing, and Railcar Services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures hopper railcars for shipping various dry bulk products, such as plastic pellets, as well as high-density products, including cement and sand; pressure tank railcars for transporting products comprising chlorine, anhydrous ammonia, liquid propane, and butane; and other types of railcars.

