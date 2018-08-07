American Railcar Industries (ARII) PT Set at $43.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price objective on American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ARII has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Railcar Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised American Railcar Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised American Railcar Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on American Railcar Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of American Railcar Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. American Railcar Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.75.

ARII stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.66. The company had a trading volume of 38,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $860.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 2.17. American Railcar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49.

American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.41 million. American Railcar Industries had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 5.95%. American Railcar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. research analysts anticipate that American Railcar Industries will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. American Railcar Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Railcar Industries in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Railcar Industries in the first quarter worth $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in American Railcar Industries by 26.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in American Railcar Industries in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Railcar Industries in the first quarter worth $449,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Railcar Industries

American Railcar Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures hopper and tank railcars in North America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing, Railcar Leasing, and Railcar Services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures hopper railcars for shipping various dry bulk products, such as plastic pellets, as well as high-density products, including cement and sand; pressure tank railcars for transporting products comprising chlorine, anhydrous ammonia, liquid propane, and butane; and other types of railcars.

