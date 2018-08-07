American Public Education (APEI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect American Public Education to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Public Education to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APEI opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.08 million, a PE ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.65.

In other American Public Education news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,381,388.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 12,300 shares of company stock worth $529,488 over the last three months. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

